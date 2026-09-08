Shah likely to address September 30 Jalandhar rally
According to party insiders, the final dates and detailed programme were likely to be decided at a meeting of senior Punjab leaders with national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to address a BJP rally in Jalandhar on September 30, marking the culmination of the party’s proposed statewide anti-drug yatra that is expected to begin on September 18 against drugs, leaders said.
According to party insiders, the final dates and detailed programme were likely to be decided at a meeting of senior Punjab leaders with national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh in New Delhi that was scheduled to be held on Monday evening.
Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, state organisation secretary Manthari Shrinivasullu and former state BJP president Rajesh Bagga, entrusted with the responsibility of the proposed yatra, were scheduled to attend the meeting.
Bagga was to make a detailed presentation before Santosh on the proposed route, schedule and organisational arrangements for the yatra. The party leadership was likely to take a final call on the dates and modalities after the presentation.
The proposed yatra is being planned as a major BJP campaign against the drug menace in Punjab, an issue the party is expected to make a key part of its electoral campaign.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already visited Jalandhar twice in recent months, including a visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan, an important centre of the Ravidassia community.
The BJP’s repeated focus on Jalandhar is significant as the Doaba region has a substantial Dalit population and the party has been making a concerted effort to expand its organisational and electoral footprint in Punjab.
According to senior BJP leaders, Shah is expected to give a clear line of action to the state BJP leaders, which may include an alliance or no alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.
The party has grappled with factionalism over the recent appointment of district presidents, where loyalists of turncoats and traditional party veterans have clashed over organisational dominance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRavinder Vasudeva
Assistant Editor with the Punjab Bureau of Hindustan Times, based in Chandigarh. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, I report on politics, governance, national security, law enforcement, elections, health and public policy, with a special focus on Punjab.Over the years, I have covered major political developments, policing, organised crime, anti-drug operations, and legislative affairs, delivering several exclusive and investigative reports. Having experience of covering Punjab with permanent postings at Bathinda, Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar in various capacities before moving to Punjab Bureau in 2017. Headed Doaba Bureau for three years at Jalandhar.Before joining the Hindustan Times in Punjab worked as a stringer in journalist in Himachal Pradesh, building extensive experience in grassroots reporting. Hold postgraduate degrees in Journalism and Mass Communication from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.Read More