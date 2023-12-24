Shaheedi Sabha: SGPC objects to playing ‘mourning bugle’

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday objected to the Punjab government’s decision to play the ‘mourning bugle’ on December 27 to mark the martyrdom of chhote sahibzade (two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh). SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT File)

Yesterday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting with the Fatehgarh Sahib administration to review the arrangements for the ‘Shaheedi Sabha’ announced the decision to play the ‘mourning bugle’ as a mark of respect to the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh (younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh) and Mata Gujri (mother of the Guru).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In a statement, the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said such a decision goes against Sikh principles. He said the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh does not symbolise gloom, but high spirits. “They left a unique imprint in history by sacrificing their life for the truth, rights and religious ethos. CM should not ignore the Sikh tradition. Such an act undermines the martyrdom of chhote sahibzade. So, he should pay respect to them in light of the Sikh history”, he added.