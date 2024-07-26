Shambhu, Khanauri stir: Reject Hry govt’s gallantry award proposal to cops: Bajwa to Prez

Chandigarh : Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday urged President Droupadi Murmu to reject the gallantry award recommendations made by the Haryana government for police officers who stand accused of ordering “unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on peaceful farmers” during protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday urged President Droupadi Murmu to reject the gallantry award recommendations made by the Haryana government for police officers who stand accused of ordering “unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on peaceful farmers” during protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

In a letter, Bajwa said the gravity of the situation cannot be overstated as it is akin to awarding a gallantry medal to General Dyer for his role in the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “Such an act by the state government is not only brazen but also deeply troubling. By endorsing these awards, the Haryana government appears to provide a clean chit to police officials who are currently under judicial inquiry for their excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators,” he wrote.

Bajwa, who is the leader of Opposition in Punjab, said the role of these police officers in the firing incident remains under scrutiny through a special committee constituted by the high court in a CWP (PIL) filed by him. He said this committee, chaired by a retired high court judge, is examining the events surrounding the tragic incident and any interference with this judicial inquiry is not only undesirable but undermines the very principles of justice.

He alleged that instead of protecting the rights of peaceful protesters, they (police) resorted to excessive force, including firing on them resulting in death of Shubhkaran Singh and injuries to agitating farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. “They registered false FIRs against the very farmers they were duty-bound to safeguard,” he claimed, adding that the Haryana government’s recommendation for gallantry awards interferes with the ongoing judicial process.

Bajwa said this act clearly shows that fair investigation of the FIRs registered with regard to the firing incidents, death of Shubhkaran Singh and injuries to agitating farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri borders cannot be expected from the police officers of Haryana. The Punjab and Haryana high court’s orders must be respected, and any attempt to hinder the inquiry is unacceptable, he added.