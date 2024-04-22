Shambhu sit-in: Key trains cancelled from Chandigarh till Tuesday

Rail passengers remained hassled for the fourth consecutive day as six more up and down trains from Chandigarh to key stations in Punjab were cancelled on Sunday due to the farmers’ rail roko agitation near Shambhu border. Farmers sit on railway tracks during a protest at the Shambhu border in Patiala. (PTI)

There will be no respite on Monday either as at least four trains have been cancelled for the day.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On Sunday, the Chandigarh-Amritsar (12241), Amritsar-Chandigarh (12242), Chandigarh-Ferozepur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629), Ferozepur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), Chandigarh-Amritsar Junction Intercity Express (12411) and Amritsar Junction-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412) were cancelled due to the diversion of long-route trains via Chandigarh.

Hundreds of passengers, especially those headed to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, were affected.

On Monday, the Chandigarh-Amritsar (12241) Chandigarh-Amritsar Junction Intercity Express (12411), Chandigarh-Ferozepur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) and Amritsar Junction-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412) will remain cancelled, according to Indian Railways officials.

On Tuesday, Amritsar-Chandigarh (12242) and Ferozepur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630) Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express will remain cancelled.