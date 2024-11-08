Shanan power project: Centre will ‘not favour anyone’, says Khattar

Union minister of power Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that Centre will “not favour any state” in the ongoing dispute between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh over ownership of the 110 MW Shanan power project in Joginder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh. Khattar was in Shimla where he held a two-hour discussion with CM Sukhu and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh on various power projects and schemes impacting Himachal Pradesh. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

His reply was in response to Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s request for Centre’s assistance to ask Punjab to hand over the 110 MW Shanan Project of Mandi district to Himachal Pradesh from Punjab as the 100-year lease with Punjab recently expired.

Khattar was in Shimla where he held a two-hour discussion with CM Sukhu and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh on various power projects and schemes impacting Himachal Pradesh.

CM Sukhu said that Punjab’s lease period for the project has ended and urged the Union government to intervene to ensure the project’s transfer to Himachal Pradesh, along with all its assets.

Khattar talking on the issue said, “The central government would not favour either state. After studying the Punjab Reorganization Act of 1966, we will file the affidavit per the law. We will not favour anyone.”

Chief minister Sukhu said that after the expiration of the lease period, the government of Himachal Pradesh rightfully deserves to take over the project.

The dispute between the neighbouring states is related to the British-era Shanan Hydropower Project at Jogindernagar of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

It was constructed in 1925 under the lease agreement executed between Raja Joginder Sen, the ruler of the then Mandi state, and Col BC Batty, who represented the British government and served as the chief engineer of the undivided Punjab.

The project at present is being operated by the Punjab government and the Himachal government has been asking its neighbour to hand over the project to Himachal Pradesh.

CM Sukhu after the meeting said, “The area of Shanan Project was never part of the erstwhile Punjab; therefore, the Punjab Reorganization Act of 1966 does not apply. The Union minister has assured that he would review the Act and take appropriate action accordingly.”