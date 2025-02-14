Sharp dip in crop insurance claim payments in Haryana: Deepender Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Hooda has expressed concern over a sharp dip in the payment of agricultural insurance claims for the farmers of Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). In a statement, the Rohtak MP said a massive drop in the settlement of insurance claims can create a serious financial crisis for farmers which weakens their trust in the scheme. (HT File)

Hooda said that in response to a question asked by him in Lok Sabha on February 4, the data provided by the government made it clear that while ₹2,496.89 crore was paid under the PMFBY in 2022-23, it fell to ₹224.43 crore in 2023-24, a big drop of more than 90%.

Deepender alleged that the PM Fasal Bima Yojana has become a scheme for filling up coffers of private insurance companies by looting the hard-earned money of farmers.

“According to a reply given by Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Ram Nath Thakur in the Parliament, the payment of claims made to farmers across the country has declined from ₹18,211.73 crore in 2022-23 to ₹15,504.87 crore in 2023-24,” the Congress MP said.

Deepender said there was no representation of farmers in the committee that calculated crop losses. “The government and insurance companies together are acting arbitrarily in claim settlement,” he said. Hooda said while insurance companies deducted premium from the farmers of Haryana, the farmers have to run from pillar to post when it came to claiming compensation.