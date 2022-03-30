Shed owned by Patiala MLA’s brother collapses in Zirakpur, two killed

Two female workers were killed and five others were grievously injured after an under-construction iron shed collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on Tuesday morning.

The shed, which was being set up to house a warehouse, is owned by Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli.

Around 80 workers were present at the site and some of them were laying iron sheets on the roof of the shed structure, when it collapsed around 11.30 am. Screams filled the air, as fire brigade and medical teams rushed to the spot.

Seven injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

There, two workers, Radha, 40, and Abbu, 35, both residents of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were declared brought dead.

Five workers – Neeraj, Sundar, Rohit, Janak Singh and Nikhil Kumar – continue to battle for life at the hospital.

Mohali deputy commissioner Isha Kalia ordered an inquiry into the accident, by Mohali sub-divisional magistrate, who will submit a report within seven days. “If any violation is found, action will be taken against those guilty,” she said.

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Onkar Singh Brar said they had not received any complaint, but were investigating whether permissions were approved for the shed’s construction.

All workers live in makeshift houses near the construction site. An eyewitness, Kulbir Singh, said after a tea break around 11 am, some workers climbed on the shed structure to lay the iron sheets. “Suddenly, the supporting beams gave way and the entire structure came crumbling down. Both women who died were buried under the heavy beams,” he said.

Even after repeated attempts, shed’s owner Gurjit Singh Kohli did not respond to calls or messages. When contacted, Patiala MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli said he had nothing to do with his brother’s business.