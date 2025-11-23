Search
Shimla: AICC appoints 36 observers for selection of 12 district presidents

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 03:28 am IST

The newly appointed observers — three for each district – will gather feedback from the ground level to facilitate the selection of the party heads at the district level

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed 36 observers for the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh under the “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan” initiative.

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee (HPCC) has been lying defunct since November last year after party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the committee on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. However, the party high command had retained Pratibha Singh as president of the unit. Her tenure had come to an end in April this year.

The newly appointed observers — three for each district – will gather feedback from the ground level to facilitate the selection of the party heads at the district level. The observers will visit all districts of the state, meet party workers for their feedback on potential candidates and then submit their report to the party high command.

The appointments form part of the party’s broader organisational revamp exercise in the state ahead of upcoming political cycles. Party insiders said the observers are expected to begin ground-level consultations soon to finalise DCC presidents.

Sources also hint that the announcement of a new HPCC chief may follow shortly, signalling further changes in the state organisation.

Incidentally, the AICC had appointed observers for the same purpose last year as well after the HPCC was dissolved on November 6. The observers had visited all districts and blocks at that time and had submitted their report to the high command.

