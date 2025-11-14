Search
Shimla: AYUSH dept to launch technician courses in 12 ayurvedic hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:36 am IST

To promote wellness and medical tourism in Himachal Pradesh on the analogy of Kerala, the department of AYUSH will introduce one-year Panchkarma technician courses in 12 Ayurvedic hospitals across the State from the next academic session with an intake of 252 students.

At present, only 36 seats are available for this course in Himachal Pradesh. However, following the directives of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the department will now enhance the total intake capacity to 252 seats, thereby creating more avenues for employment of the youth in the growing wellness sector.

A government spokesperson stated that the Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Paprola (Kangra) and the Regional Ayurvedic Hospital, Chhota Shimla, currently offer 18 seats each in the Panchkarma technician course. Under the new expansion plan, the intake capacity at Paprola will be increased to 36 students and at Chhota Shimla to 24 students. In addition, 12 new institutions will start offering the course from the upcoming academic session. These include District Ayurvedic Hospitals at Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Una, and Nahan, along with Ayurvedic Hospitals at Nalagarh, Dehra and Rampur, each with an intake of 16 seats.

The government aims to develop a pool of skilled Panchkarma technicians within the State to meet the rising demand for holistic healthcare and to strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s position as a wellness and medical tourism hub.

The spokesperson added that Himachal Pradesh was a treasure house of natural herbs which provides a unique advantage for the State for Panchkarma. Recognising this potential, the CM has directed the department to scale up student intake and fully harness opportunities in the wellness tourism sector.

