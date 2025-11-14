State Food Commission chairman, Dr SP Katyal, visited the fair price shop operated by the Government Cooperative Society in Sunni tehsil and instructed the vendor to display an information board at the shop. He even directed the vendor to maintain a complaint-cum-log book to ensure that grievances are properly recorded and reviewed by the competent authority for timely resolution. Shimla: Food commission directs vendor to display information board at shop

Dr Katyal also conducted an inspection of the Old Age Home located at Basantpur in Shimla district. He interacted with the senior citizens to gather feedback on the quality of food being provided and their overall living conditions. He also examined the stock and storage of ration and food grains and directed the staff to ensure proper care of the elderly residents and that food supplies be utilised efficiently and on time.

He emphasised the need for proper management of food items in the institution and instructed the staff to pay special attention to the availability and quality of drinking water. He further directed that the medical officer should regularly monitor the health of the residents and submit a detailed report on their health.

Later, Katyal inspected anganwadi centres at Basantpur, Bagain, Dharasthai and Gharyana where he reviewed the quality of supplementary nutrition and other facilities and also visited the office of the child development project officer (CDPO) at Sunni.