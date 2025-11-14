Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shimla: Food commission directs vendor to display information board at shop

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:22 am IST

Dr. SP Katyal inspected a fair price shop and an Old Age Home in Shimla, urging improved food management and care for residents and senior citizens.

State Food Commission chairman, Dr SP Katyal, visited the fair price shop operated by the Government Cooperative Society in Sunni tehsil and instructed the vendor to display an information board at the shop. He even directed the vendor to maintain a complaint-cum-log book to ensure that grievances are properly recorded and reviewed by the competent authority for timely resolution.

Shimla: Food commission directs vendor to display information board at shop
Shimla: Food commission directs vendor to display information board at shop

Dr Katyal also conducted an inspection of the Old Age Home located at Basantpur in Shimla district. He interacted with the senior citizens to gather feedback on the quality of food being provided and their overall living conditions. He also examined the stock and storage of ration and food grains and directed the staff to ensure proper care of the elderly residents and that food supplies be utilised efficiently and on time.

He emphasised the need for proper management of food items in the institution and instructed the staff to pay special attention to the availability and quality of drinking water. He further directed that the medical officer should regularly monitor the health of the residents and submit a detailed report on their health.

Later, Katyal inspected anganwadi centres at Basantpur, Bagain, Dharasthai and Gharyana where he reviewed the quality of supplementary nutrition and other facilities and also visited the office of the child development project officer (CDPO) at Sunni.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Shimla: Food commission directs vendor to display information board at shop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

State Food Commission chairman, Dr. SP Katyal, inspected a fair price shop in Sunni tehsil, urging the vendor to display an information board and maintain a complaint log for timely grievance resolution. He also evaluated conditions at an Old Age Home in Shimla, emphasizing food management, water quality, and health monitoring for residents, before visiting local anganwadi centres.