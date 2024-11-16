Shimla gets a step closet to ropeway as Himachal government floats project tenders

Getting a step closer to its goal of decongesting the capital, the state government has floated tenders, which will be opened on December 31, for the 13.79-km long Shimla ropeway. Work on the Shimla ropeway project will commence by March 2025. (File)

Work on the project, which will be India’s largest and the world’s second-largest ropeway, is set to commence in March 2025. Currently, the world’s longest ropeway, stretching 32 km, is located in the Bolivian capital city La Paz.

Shimla, also known as the Queen of Hills, has been facing acute traffic congestion amid the growing urbanisation. The capital city also draws a large number of tourists, with the tourism department data showing an influx of 21.43 lakh in 2023. The traffic situation becomes worse during peak season, with over 10,000 vehicles entering the city every day.

It is in this backdrop that the state government is dubbing the ropeway a game-changer with the deputy chief minister and transport minister Mukesh Agnihotri saying that ropeways were “the future of Himachal”.

The Shimla ropeway is being built with the help of New Development Bank (NDB) and is estimated to cost ₹1,734 crore. Himachal will have 20% equity in it. There will be an 8% loan the rest 72% will be a grant. The bank has granted approval for advance purchase, enabling necessary preparations to commence prior to the initiation of the tender process.

“The global tenders for the project have been floated and the work is likely to begin in March 2025,” a senior officer of the project said.

The government has already released ₹20 crore for environmental clearance.

Targeted for failing to provide jobs, the Congress government in Himachal expects that the project will create direct employment for 250 people and indirect employment for more than 20,000 people.

The ropeway project will have 13 stations and be completed in two phases, with construction of the first phase expected to take approximately three years. It will comprise 660 trolleys, each with the capacity to ferry 8 to 10 passengers at a time and 13 stations spread over three lines. The network is being tipped to be able to transport 6,000 people per hour.

The commuting fare will be aligned with the existing bus fares in Shimla.