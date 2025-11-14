Shimla: Govt committed to provide quality education to rural students, says Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide quality education to rural students. Sukhu informed that the state government has undertaken comprehensive reforms in the education sector. (HT Photo)

He stated this while meeting the delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Government Primary Teachers Association who called on CM Sukhu and submitted a memorandum regarding their various demands on Thursday.

The CM assured the delegation that all their issues would be considered sympathetically. CM Sukhu said that the state government was committed to ensure that the children studying in rural areas also receive quality education enabling them to face future challenges with confidence. He emphasised that teachers play a vital role in achieving this objective.

Sukhu informed that the state government has undertaken comprehensive reforms in the education sector. During the previous BJP government, Himachal Pradesh ranked 21st in the country in terms of quality education whereas due to the present government’s concerted efforts, the state now stands at the 5th position. He said that this achievement was the result of collective efforts of the government, teachers, and all employees of the education department.

He further stated that rampant opening of schools during the previous BJP government without adequate staff and low enrollment of students was merely done for achieving political mileage which have been closed by the present government. To boost the confidence of students studying in rural areas and prepare them to meet future challenges, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools were being established in a phased manner in every assembly constituency, stated Sukhu.

To further improve the quality of education, 100 CBSE based schools are being opened in the first phase. The CM said that English-medium education has been introduced across the state since last year and schools have been given the freedom to select smart uniforms for students.