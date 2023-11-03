close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shimla man, aide snatch banker’s bag in Mohali, nabbed

Shimla man, aide snatch banker’s bag in Mohali, nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 03, 2023 09:24 AM IST

They were arrested on the complaint of Mohit Kumar, a manager at a private bank in Sector 34, Chandigarh, and resident of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali

Police have arrested a Shimla native and his aide for snatching a bag containing jewellery from a banker.

The accused were identified as Divesh, hailing from Shimla, and Surjit Singh of Phase 11, Mohali. (Getty Images)
The accused were identified as Divesh, hailing from Shimla, and Surjit Singh of Phase 11, Mohali. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as Divesh, hailing from Shimla, and Surjit Singh of Phase 11, Mohali.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

They were arrested on the complaint of Mohit Kumar, a manager at a private bank in Sector 34, Chandigarh, and resident of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali.

He told the police that on November 1, he was on his way to the bank, when a youth snatched his bag and fled on foot.

The bag contained two laptops, a gold set, three gold rings and three pairs of gold earrings, apart from silver jewellery. He chased the youth for some distance, but he managed to give him the slip. Following investigation, police arrested Divesh and Surjit, and recovered the stolen articles from them.

The accused are facing a case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Balongi police station.

They were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody. As per police records, two more cases are registered against them.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out