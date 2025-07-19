Shimla mayor calls for probe after slipping in Swachhta ranking

After Shimla city slipped to 347th place nationally, out of 824 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings, Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan raised strong objections over the rankings and called for proper and transparent inquiry into the entire evaluation system. Speaking to media, Chauhan expressed dismay that Shimla, despite receiving a 100% cleanliness certificate from the same evaluating agency, was ranked poorly in the national Swachh Survekshan index. (File)

Shimla, which was ranked as the cleanest city in Himachal Pradesh since 2015, has now fallen to third place in the state, along with falling to 347 rank in recent rankings from 188 in 2023. Last year, Shimla secured 188 rank nationwide, but this year, it failed to make it to the list of top 300 cleanest cities this year. Shimla was ranked 198th in 2019, 65th in 2020, 76th in 2021 and 56th in 2022.

“We operate one of the oldest civic bodies in India. We also manage solid waste from nine urban local bodies and 17 rural panchayats apart from our city. If these efforts are not reflected in national rankings, then it raises serious questions about the intent and process of the Swachh Survekshan,” Chauhan added.

“On one hand, we are given a 100% cleanliness score by the same agency and on the other hand they rank us extremely low in Swachhta Survekshan. This contradiction is shocking and raises serious doubts about the integrity of the process,” said Chauhan, adding that the matter has been taken up with the Union urban development ministry, demanding a full investigation into the methodology used for the rankings. He pointed out that many of the parameters used in the survey are not even applicable to Shimla.

Chauhan explained, “We are being judged under the lake-cleaning category, while Shimla does not have any lakes at all. Despite that, the report shows we were marked zero in that category, which is completely misleading and unfair.

“We carry out waste segregation at source and collect dry waste not just from the city, but also from surrounding 17 rural panchayats and areas like Theog, Rampur, Chopal and Sarahan. Yet the agency reflects just 2% segregation. This cannot be accepted,” he said.