Shimla: Rampur man arrested for raping 12-year-old daughter

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 06:48 AM IST

As per Rampur police, the girl confided in her mother about the sexual assault, following which the latter alerted the police

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter at their house in Rampur, Shimla district.

The case came to light when the child’s mother lodged a complaint at the Rampur police station in Shimla district. (HT)
The case came to light when the child’s mother lodged a complaint at the Rampur police station.

As per police, the girl confided in her mother about the sexual assault, following which the latter alerted the police.

The woman told in her complaint that her husband raped their 12-year-old daughter at their home on July 6. As soon as the complaint was received, Rampur police swung into action and registered an FIR under Section 65 (2) (rape) of the BNS and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Rampur DSP Naresh Sharma said police took immediate action considering the sensitivity of the case and arrested the accused.

This case comes close on heels of a 25-year-old man being arrested for raping his 65-year-old grandmother in Rohru.

