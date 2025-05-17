Shimla’s Tutu gets 3-storey parking

Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday inaugurated a three-storey parking constructed at a cost of ₹6.5 crore at Tutu, a suburb of Shimla city. Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

Vikramaditya said the facility can accommodate 80 to 100 vehicles.

He said that efforts were made by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh to bring Shimla and Dharamshala under the Smart City mission, and the foundation stone of this facility was laid during his tenure.

The minister said that in the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, all remote areas of the state will be connected by roads. He said process is underway to construct ropeways from various places of Shimla at the cost of ₹1,600 crore.