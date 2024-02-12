Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal plays down alliance talks with BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday played down alliance talks with the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP), with whom it had parted ways in September 2020 in the wake of the farmers’ agitation. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir’s remarks came amid a strong buzz that the Akali Dal chief was in touch with the BJP and was expected to be in the national capital to thrash out the tie-up modalities.

On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah had said that the talks were on with the SAD but nothing had been finalised. “I heard the Union home minister’s speech but at present our only ally is the Bahujan Samaj Party,” said Sukhbir, who was in Mohali to attend a party event.

Sukhbir, as per reports, had held a meeting with BJP leaders 10 days ago in the Capital that was followed by a meeting in Uttarakhand. The SAD president refuted the same citing that he had been busy in the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ for the past 15 days and didn’t hold any meeting with the BJP leadership regarding any alliance.

According to people familiar with the matter, the two sides have not been able to arrive at a consensus on seat-sharing. While the BJP was pressing for six Lok Sabha seats of the total 13, the SAD wasn’t keen on offering more than four seats to it, it is learnt.

Commenting on the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call by the farmers for February 13, Sukhbir said the SAD would continue to support the farmers.

He accused the Aam Admi Party government of neglecting the interests of the state. “When our party was in power, we ensured major infrastructure development in the state. Being a regional party, the SAD has always worked for the people and taken decisions in their favour. This (AAP) government is being run from Delhi,” Sukhbir said.

Backing farmers’ protest, senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, said farmers have a right to protest and fight for their rights.