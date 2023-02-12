Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed as 22nd governor of Himachal

Former minister of state for finance and current Rajya Sabha member Shiv Pratap Shukla was appointed as the governor of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Shukla, 70, replaces Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who goes as the new governor of Bihar.

Arlekar was appointed as the governor of Himachal on July 21, 2021.

Shukla, a senior BJP leader, hails from Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh. He would be the 22nd governor of Himachal.

He was appointed as BJP chief whip in 2020. Earlier, he had served as the Union minister of state for finance during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014-2019.

Shukla began his career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 1989 and re-elected in 1991, 1993, and 1996. He served as jail minister in the BJP-BSP coalition government from 1996 to 1998 and rural development minister in the Rajnath Singh-led government from 1998-2002. Shukla was also jailed during the Emergency in 1975 and came out of the prison in 1977.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri have congratulated Shukla.

Sukhu said his wide experience in public life will benefit the state and its people.