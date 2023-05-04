Denied food, drunk trio attacks eatery owner in Mohali’s Phase 6

High on alcohol, a self-styled right-wing leader and his two aides attacked a meat shop owner in Phase 6 on Tuesday night after being denied food. The eatery owner, Mohit, told the police that Arvind was celebrating his birthday with his friends Rana and Deep. The trio was sitting in a parked Mahindra Bolero and consuming liquor. (Getty images)

The accused, Arvind Gautam, is a leader of the Shiv Sena Hindustan’s youth wing and a resident of Phase 6, said police.

The victim, Mohit, told the police that Arvind was celebrating his birthday with his friends Rana and Deep. The trio was sitting in a parked Mahindra Bolero and consuming liquor. After a while, Arvind asked him to prepare chicken and rotis. But he turned him down, as he had closed his eatery earlier on Tuesday.

Angered by this, Arvind vandalised the eatery, attacked Mohit and his staff with sharp-edged weapons, and also smashed a brick on the head of a neighbouring shopkeeper. Police arrived at the scene and apprehended the accused.

Phase-1 SHO Rajnish Chaudhary said the accused’s medical examination established presence of alcohol in the blood. A case for assault, attempt to murder, trespassing and damaging property has been registered.