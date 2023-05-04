Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Denied food, drunk trio attacks eatery owner in Mohali’s Phase 6

Denied food, drunk trio attacks eatery owner in Mohali’s Phase 6

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 04, 2023 01:23 AM IST

The accused, Arvind Gautam, is a leader of the Shiv Sena Hindustan’s youth wing and a resident of Phase 6, said Mohali police

High on alcohol, a self-styled right-wing leader and his two aides attacked a meat shop owner in Phase 6 on Tuesday night after being denied food.

The eatery owner, Mohit, told the police that Arvind was celebrating his birthday with his friends Rana and Deep. The trio was sitting in a parked Mahindra Bolero and consuming liquor. (Getty images)
The eatery owner, Mohit, told the police that Arvind was celebrating his birthday with his friends Rana and Deep. The trio was sitting in a parked Mahindra Bolero and consuming liquor. (Getty images)

The accused, Arvind Gautam, is a leader of the Shiv Sena Hindustan’s youth wing and a resident of Phase 6, said police.

The victim, Mohit, told the police that Arvind was celebrating his birthday with his friends Rana and Deep. The trio was sitting in a parked Mahindra Bolero and consuming liquor. After a while, Arvind asked him to prepare chicken and rotis. But he turned him down, as he had closed his eatery earlier on Tuesday.

Angered by this, Arvind vandalised the eatery, attacked Mohit and his staff with sharp-edged weapons, and also smashed a brick on the head of a neighbouring shopkeeper. Police arrived at the scene and apprehended the accused.

Phase-1 SHO Rajnish Chaudhary said the accused’s medical examination established presence of alcohol in the blood. A case for assault, attempt to murder, trespassing and damaging property has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out