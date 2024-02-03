SHO shunted out, 2 cops suspended over ‘custodial death’ in Jammu

A station house officer of the Gandhi Nagar police station was removed from his position and two cops were placed under suspension following a suspect’s “death in custody” in Jammu, police said on Friday. The accused was sent on four-day police remand on orders of a Jammu court (iStock)

Jammu district magistrate has also been requested to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the incident, they said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The deceased was identified as Sahil Saini of Nagri in Kathua district. He was arrested in a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in any building, tent or vessel, which is used as a human dwelling, or used for the custody of property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gandhi Nagar police station on January 30.

The accused was sent on four-day police remand on orders of a Jammu court.

“District police Jammu suspended two officials and attached SHO Gandhi Nagar to district police lines (DPL), showing its commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding death of the accused. The Jammu district magistrate has been requested for initiating inquiry into the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

“As per standard protocol, the dead body of the accused was shifted to government medical college in Bakshi Nagar and request has been made for constitution of a board of doctors for conducting autopsy in presence of a first class executive magistrate to determine the cause of death,” he added.