SHO shunted out, 2 cops suspended over ‘custodial death’ in Jammu
The deceased was identified as Sahil Saini of Nagri in Kathua district. He was arrested in a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in any building, tent or vessel, which is used as a human dwelling, or used for the custody of property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gandhi Nagar police station on January 30
A station house officer of the Gandhi Nagar police station was removed from his position and two cops were placed under suspension following a suspect’s “death in custody” in Jammu, police said on Friday.
Jammu district magistrate has also been requested to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the incident, they said.
The deceased was identified as Sahil Saini of Nagri in Kathua district. He was arrested in a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in any building, tent or vessel, which is used as a human dwelling, or used for the custody of property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gandhi Nagar police station on January 30.
The accused was sent on four-day police remand on orders of a Jammu court.
“District police Jammu suspended two officials and attached SHO Gandhi Nagar to district police lines (DPL), showing its commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding death of the accused. The Jammu district magistrate has been requested for initiating inquiry into the incident,” a police spokesperson said.
“As per standard protocol, the dead body of the accused was shifted to government medical college in Bakshi Nagar and request has been made for constitution of a board of doctors for conducting autopsy in presence of a first class executive magistrate to determine the cause of death,” he added.