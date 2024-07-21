Shop owner assaulted, property vandalised in Ramdarbar, FIR lodged

A local shop owner was attacked by a couple and a group at Ramdarbar on Friday noon, who also vandalised his property. An investigation is underway to apprehend the accused and probe the reason for assault. (HT File)

Sunil Kumar, residing at Ramdarbar, reported that around 12.30 pm, Pinky and her husband Kishore, residents of Ramdarbar, along with several associates, entered his shop located at booth no. 11, Phase 1, Ramdarbar. The group allegedly began a fight and proceeded to throw the shop’s goods around, causing substantial damage.

Sunil Kumar claimed that the vandals destroyed a computer, broke the counter, and caused damages amounting to around ₹50,000.Kumar mentioned that he had called the emergency number 112, and despite police presence, he was beaten by the accused.

This incident is not the first altercation between the parties. On April 30, a conflict involving the couple had occurred, which was later resolved through a compromise and a promise from Pinky and Kishore to not approach Sunil’s shop again.

Given the recurring nature of the incidents, Sunil Kumar expressed fear for his family’s safety and requested police protection and appropriate action against the perpetrators.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

