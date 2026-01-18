Shopkeeper ends life, wife, her aides booked for abetment

A shopkeeper ended his life allegedly after facing sustained harassment and threats, prompting the police to register a case of abetment to suicide against his wife and two associates. The incident came to light on Friday when residents noticed a man hanging from an iron grill on a street in a residential area and informed police. Authorities reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. (HT File)

Authorities reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. During the search of the premises, police recovered two suicide notes purportedly written by the deceased. Based on the contents of the notes, a case has been registered against the woman and her two alleged associates, Lucky, alias Yuvraj, and Krishan Kanda.

According to police, the deceased, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Ludhiana with his wife and children and ran a small shop in the area. In the suicide notes, he reportedly stated that he was under severe mental stress due to continuous threats allegedly issued by his wife and her associates. He also claimed that both he and his children were being threatened with dire consequences.

ASI Harbhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim had solemnized a love marriage. The deceased mentioned in the notes that he had been forced to sign divorce papers and had been pushed into financial distress, including debts of several lakh rupees, with his credit card and mobile phone taken away. He held the three named individuals responsible for his death.

One of the notes was addressed to his children, expressing remorse and emotional pain, and included requests regarding their future care, urging that they be entrusted to a close family member living outside Punjab. The notes also outlined his last wishes regarding religious rites and the disposition of his shop.

ASI Singh added that the police have registered a case under sections 108, 351(2), and 3(5) of BNS for abetment to suicide. “The matter is being investigated from all angles. Statements of family members and other witnesses are being recorded,” he said, adding that the accused are likely to be arrested soon.