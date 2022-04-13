Short duration of marriage no ground to deny organ transplant between couple: Punjab and Haryana high court
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has ruled that short duration of marriage is no ground to deny organ transplant between a couple.
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh said that authorities could not show any such bar under the rules that a newly wedded wife cannot donate one of her kidneys to her ailing husband.
The respondents have not pointed any foul play at the behest of donor or done in order to circumvent any provision of law or for any extraneous consideration or commercial transaction between the parties in any manner, the bench added.
“..the duration of marriage is not a ground to discard the willingness of one of the spouse, to donate kidney in favour of other spouse, particularly when the case of the petitioner has been verified on all legal parameters. Marriage has already been registered with the Marriage Registrar and a marriage certificate has been duly issued in favour of the couple,” the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh observed.
The Jalandhar-based Sikh couple got married on December 12, 2021. After the marriage, the health of the husband started deteriorating and he was diagnosed to be suffering failure of both the kidneys. He was advised to undergo kidney transplantation by a Jalandhar hospital.
The hospital constituted a committee, comprising four members for the purpose of authorisation of kidney transplantation between near relatives. Their case was placed before the committee but it rejected the same on the ground of short duration of marriage. In March, the wife approached the high court seeking directions to the hospital and authorities to allow organ transplant.
It came before the court that the condition of the husband is very serious, who is already on dialysis on day to day basis. The wife came forward to donate one of her kidneys. They were subjected to all necessary medical tests. The woman was found fit enough to donate the kidney. The woman was also subjected to physical as well as mental state of health and counselling was conducted by a psychiatrist to verify her mental health. The woman had also undertaken that with one kidney she may lead normal and healthy life in view of reports and hence decided to save life of the husband.
It also came to fore that the identity and consent of the petitioner as required under rule 22 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Rules, 2014 have already been verified by the respondents. No other consent of any parents or siblings of donor is required to be obtained. Police verification in the present case had also shown that there is no element of greed or any kind of pressure being exerted upon the woman to donate her kidney.
The court observed that every care/caution has to be taken to prevent exploitation of any kind in organ transplant cases.
“Petitioner is legally wedded wife of the recipient. There is no material on record to indicate any malpractice or any element of greed or pressure being exerted upon the petitioner. The condition of husband of the petitioner is very serious,” the court observed, adding that the committee has only rejected the case due to short duration of marriage.
But there is no disqualification attached to the petitioner for donating one of her kidneys to her husband, who is in dire need of the same. There is no legal bar to the aforesaid course, the court said, disposing of the plea with a direction that the competent authority will conclusively decide the application and allow transplantation of the same at the earliest, keeping in view the medical state of health of the husband.
-
PU Teachers’ Association urges V-C to clear pending promotion cases
The Panjab University Teachers Association has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to clear all the cases of promotion of teachers that are pending due to ambiguity over the term “shortly” used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018. The teachers' body has said that they are being approached by a number of teachers, whose promotion cases have been stuck due to the pending clarification.
-
On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi
A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 10, was shot dead by unknown assailants when Saurabh was going to give his Board exam, in Amethi district, on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Before shooting him, his attackers also assaulted him brutally. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Singh, alias a resident of Dharauli village, Devansh Singh, under Rasoolabad police station.
-
2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules
Two members of the Panjab University senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission. They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60.
-
Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.
-
Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities
Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case a Mohali court on Tuesday, Bikramjit Singh Majithia directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where Majithia is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison. Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics