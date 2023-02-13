Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shots fired at Mohali resident’s car: FIR lodged

Shots fired at Mohali resident’s car: FIR lodged

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 04:49 AM IST

The FIR was lodged under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Arms Act, on the complaint of the car owner, Abhishek Tiwari, who is son of former Punjab ADGP BP Tiwari

The assailants fired three shots at the Mohali resident’s car in Sector 88, Mohali, on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)
The assailants fired three shots at the Mohali resident’s car in Sector 88, Mohali, on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Two days after a Phase-11 resident had a narrow escape after two unidentified men fired three gunshots at his car’s windshield in Sector 88 on Thursday evening, police on Saturday registered a case at the Sohana police station.

The FIR was lodged under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Arms Act, on the complaint of the car owner, Abhishek Tiwari, who is son of former Punjab ADGP BP Tiwari.

In his complaint, Tiwari had said that he was headed to his friend’s house at Hero Homes in his Honda Accord around 7.45 pm on Thursday. “But since it was dark, I lost my way. So, I stopped and asked my friend to share his GPS location. While I was checking the location on Google Maps, two men on a motorcycle fired at my car’s windshield and fled,” he had alleged.

Abhishek had shared that the pillion rider was wearing a white kurta-pyjama.

“I saved myself by ducking swiftly. I saw the men escaping on their motorcycle through the side mirror, following which I came out of the car and hid at a safe location before informing the police,” he said.

He added in his complaint that he had also received a threat call last month to withdraw a business fraud case filed by him in a local court.

Meanwhile, following the FIR, the complainant expressed concern at why the police didn’t add attempt to murder section in the FIR when it was clearly a murder bid. Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh could not be contacted for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out