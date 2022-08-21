Show-cause notice to 3: PU officials say rescinded permission well before USA tour
A day after Panjab University Teacher’s Association (PUTA) wrote to the vice-chancellor over the show-cause notice issued to three faculty members, the varsity officials clarified that sanctions had not been rescinded at the last minute as the teachers were claiming, but well before they left for their USA.
The show-cause notices were issued to Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar. “The concerned faculty members were duly informed by the Panjab University (PU) authorities, well before they left for USA, that the sanctions accorded to them pertaining to their USA visit had been withdrawn because of some ambiguities in the presentation of their proposal. Levelling allegations against PU authorities is unethical and uncalled for,” said Sudhir Kumar, director, research and development cell.
“The statement is contrary to the facts pertaining to the ‘ex-India’ leave of the PU faculty that left for USA. The three faculty members were informed by the university authorities about the withdrawal of sanctions granted to them pertaining to their USA visit much before their departure for USA, as there were some issues pertaining to their presentation” said YP Verma, registrar.
The three teachers have been directed to submit their responses to the university within seven days. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting. PUTA also wrote to the vice-chancellor on Friday to condemn the victimisation of teachers by university authorities and creating an environment of fear, intimidation and threat on the campus.
Jhundan panel head seeks ‘accepted faces’ in SAD leadership
Amid the rise in rebel voices in the Shiromani Akali Dal, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who led a 13-member committee to suggest a course correction after the party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, has sought to bring 'accepted faces' in the party leadership. He was addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
Ambala | Murder accused lands in police net after 16 years
A murder accused and proclaimed offender carrying a ₹10,000 reward of on his head was arrested by the Ambala unit of the Special Task Force on Saturday. He had been absconding since 2006. The accused, Narender alias Nina alias Raju, a resident of Patiala was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan by a team led by inspector Deepender Singh. He was handed over to the Baldev Nagar police station for further probe, the STF said.
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh international airport after Bhagat Singh
Punjab and Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The decision was taken at a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. He said since Haryana also had an equal share in its construction, Panchkula, should also be added to its name. He said the same request will also be sent to the Central government.
Punjab food department dismisses official who concealed Canadian PR
Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has dismissed deputy director Rakesh Kumar Singla for wilfully concealing facts and negligence in discharge of official duty. Disclosing this here Saturday, the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the abovesaid official violated the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970 by hiding the fact that he had acquired the Permanent Residency of Canada in 2006.
Guest column | Content overload clogging kids’ mind
Rivya and Gina, the mothers of Class 6 students are engaged in an animated discussion about the curriculum. “The sheer volume of content is overwhelming. There are way too many topics in the syllabus and every topic is to be learnt in detail. To add to the woes of the little ones, there are constant tests and additional homework too,” says Rivya.
