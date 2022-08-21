Show-cause notice to 3: PU officials say rescinded permission well before USA tour

A day after Panjab University Teacher’s Association (PUTA) wrote to the vice-chancellor over the show-cause notice issued to three faculty members, the varsity officials clarified that sanctions had not been rescinded at the last minute as the teachers were claiming, but well before they left for their USA.

The show-cause notices were issued to Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar. “The concerned faculty members were duly informed by the Panjab University (PU) authorities, well before they left for USA, that the sanctions accorded to them pertaining to their USA visit had been withdrawn because of some ambiguities in the presentation of their proposal. Levelling allegations against PU authorities is unethical and uncalled for,” said Sudhir Kumar, director, research and development cell.

“The statement is contrary to the facts pertaining to the ‘ex-India’ leave of the PU faculty that left for USA. The three faculty members were informed by the university authorities about the withdrawal of sanctions granted to them pertaining to their USA visit much before their departure for USA, as there were some issues pertaining to their presentation” said YP Verma, registrar.

The three teachers have been directed to submit their responses to the university within seven days. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting. PUTA also wrote to the vice-chancellor on Friday to condemn the victimisation of teachers by university authorities and creating an environment of fear, intimidation and threat on the campus.