Shrine board expedites restoration works of schools under social support mandate

As part of its ongoing social support initiative, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review of restoration works at several government schools in Reasi and Udhampur district that were severely impacted by recent natural calamities.

These efforts were undertaken in accordance with the directions of the board’s chairman, lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, reaffirming the board’s steadfast commitment to repair and renovate government schools in the region and strengthen the educational infrastructure.

The schools under restoration include Government High School at Sirla Bhaga; government middle schools at Chack Bhagtha, Parthal, Manoon, and Kun Kanyala; and government primary schools at Hansali, Kalara Chanjute, Upper Sirla, Geeta Nagar, Purana Daroor, and Banganga in Reasi district. Additionally, restoration works are also underway at Government Primary School, Dhanno, in Udhampur district.

These institutions suffered extensive damage to classrooms, boundary walls and sanitation facilities due to heavy rains and subsequent landslides.

A team, as per the directions of Sachin Kumar Vaishya, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, conducted an on-site assessment of the restoration works and instructions were issued to the quarters concerned to ensure prompt deployment of adequate manpower, machinery and requisite materials at the identified restoration sites to expedite the execution of works.

It was further exhorted to furnish progress reports at regular intervals to facilitate close monitoring and ensure accountability so that all restoration works are completed within the stipulated time frame, in alignment with the board’s commitment to educational welfare.