Shun drugs, says Haryana CM at Panipat half marathon

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 28, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Such events help us stay away from diseases and stay healthy, says the chief minister. Urging the youth to stay away from drugs, he says their addiction should be towards sports and studies.

The youth should adopt a healthy lifestyle and shun drugs, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said at the state-level half marathon event in Panipat on Sunday. Addressing a gathering before flagging off the half marathon at the Sector 13-17 grounds, the CM said the event aimed at creating awareness about fitness while promoting love and brotherhood among people. Thousands of people, including women and children, took part in the event, he said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at an event in Panipat. (ANI)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at an event in Panipat. (ANI)

This was the first official event of the BJP government after assuming power in the state post assembly elections. Cabinet minister Mahipal Dhanda and MLA Krishan Lal Panwar among others were present. The marathon was part of the Haryana Uday programme, launched in June 2023, aimed at fostering public welfare through community engagement.

“Such events help us stay away from diseases and stay healthy,” the chief minister said. Urging the youth to stay away from drugs, he said that their addiction should be towards sports and studies.

During the event, the CM honoured the winners and administered an oath to the youth to stay away from drugs. He hailed the participants of all three (21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races) categories.

He highlighted the enthusiasm of Panipat residents, stating that the event was a celebration of joy, excitement and unity and expressed confidence that the programme would achieve its objectives. The CM also praised the enthusiasm shown by participants, including a significant number of school and college students, young athletes, police personnel and senior citizens.

After the event, Saini left for Haridwar for an annual event at the University of Patanjali. By 2 pm, he landed in Kurukshetra, where he will take part in various programmes on Monday.

