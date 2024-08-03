SIA attach propery ofPak-based terrorist in Budgam

The Jammu state investigation agency (SIA) on Friday attached immovable property belonging to a top Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Momineen /Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Kifayat Rizvi in Budgam. SIA in is process to attach properties of some more terrorists operating from Pakistan as a part of its crackdown on terror operatives in J&K. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that Rizvi’s immovable property land measuring one kanal three marlas, falling under Khiwat no. 10/11/12/14/16/20 and 24 and Khasara no. 22 min/31 min/33min/161 min/167 min/168 min/169 min/182 min/198 min/481 min and 559 min at village Shariefabad HMT Srinagar revenue district Budgam, were attached on the orders of a court of third additional sessions judge Jammu( NIA court in Jammu).

“Kifayat Rizvi was involved in terror funding where his OGW Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was arrested in the instant case for distribution of terror fund on the directions of Kifayat Rizvi who is presently operating from Pakistan,” the police spokesman said.

SIA filed supplementary chargesheet on December 2022 against Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and his handler Kifayat Rizvi.

“Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was arrested in the instant case while Kifayat Rizvi was chargesheeted U/S 299 CrPC and was wanted by SIA in a terrorist, secessionist and anti-national’s terror funding also involving former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh.”

SIA had took over the case FIR No. 73/2022 on 19 April 2022 when one Mohammad Shareef Shah was arrested along with huge amount of narco terror cash, on the allegations that they were working under the directions of ISI and their agents in Pakistan for the purpose of financing Jammu based separatists to carry out subversive activities against the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

“Later, one primary and four supplementary chargesheets were submitted before the designated NIA court, Jammu, against eighteen accused viz Mohd Shareef Shah, Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, an ex-minister of J&K, Mohd Hussain Khateeb, HM terrorist from Doda, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Kifayat Rizvi, Hizb-ul-momineen terrorist from HMT Srinagar, Mubashir Mushtaq Fafoo, Mohd Rafiq Najar, Aijaz Ahmad Sayam, Farooq Ahmad Naikoo, HM terrorist from Baramulla, Mohammad Arshad, Syed Ashiq Elahi, Tariq Ahmad Malla, HM terrorist from Pulwama, Mohd Sharief Chechi of Uri, Farooq Ahmad Jungal , an ex- sarpanch of Nambla Uri, Saif Din, a police selection grade constable, Javid Chalkoo, HM terrorist operating from PoK, Hamidullah Khuroo and Farooq Ahmad Shawl , both HM terrorists operating from Pakistan.”

Twelve among them were arrested by SIA while six were evading their arrest who are presently in Pakistan and subsequently declared proclaimed offenders by the court. SIA in is process to attach properties of some more terrorists operating from Pakistan as a part of its crackdown on terror operatives in J&K.