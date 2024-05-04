SIA attaches property of LeT terrorist in Rajouri

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), on Friday, attached property of an absconding terrorist Abdul Hameed Khan in Rajouri under Section 33 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), said officials. In this case, the charges were framed against all the accused involved in the said case including terrorist namely Abdul Hameed Khan. (iStock)

“State Investigation Agency Jammu has attached the property of the absconding terrorist namely Abdul Hameed Khan, son of Mohammad Sarvar Khan of Panjgrain (Gambhir Brahmana) in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri district under section 33 of UA(P) Act,” stated a police spokesperson.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

FIR number 05/2021 under sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P)A, section 3 of officials’ secret act, 201 IPC of was registered against the terrorist along with other associates.

His associates were identified as Mohammad Rafiq Khan of Panjgrain Rajouri, Gurpal Singh of City Sunam in Sangrur district of Punjab.

“The said terrorist had ex-filtrated to Pakistan for arms training along with other youths of Rajouri in 1992 and presently he is operating from Pakistan under LeT outfit. He is also instrumental in a number of terrorist attacks in Rajouri district. He is responsible for activating the sleeper cells and attracting the gullible youths to join the LeT outfit through over ground workers of the LeT with the motive for waging the war against Republic of India,” added the spokesperson.

In this case, the charges were framed against all the accused involved in the said case including terrorist namely Abdul Hameed Khan.

“The SIA Jammu has succeeded to attach the immovable property amounting to lakhs of rupees under Khasra number 167 situated at village Panjgrain in Rajouri. The said property has been identified by local revenue staff and found recorded in the name of said absconding terrorist. Now the said land under Khasra number 167 has been attached by SIA Jammu under section 33 UA(P) Act in compliance of the orders of a designated court,” he added.