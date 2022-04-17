SIA arrests PhD scholar for seditious article
The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday arrested a PhD scholar of the University of Kashmir for a “highly provocative and seditious” article in an online magazine, an official said.
Abdul Aala Fazili was arrested from his Humhama residence as the SIA conducted searches at several locations in the city as part of its crackdown on terror and anti-national networks, the official said.
The SIA, assigned with the duty of investigation and prosecution of terror-related cases, carried out the searches in connection with an FIR registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC against Fazili and the editor and other associates of monthly digital magazine ‘The Kashmir Walla’, the official said.
The official said the searches were conducted at the office of ‘The Kashmir Walla’ in Rajbagh and at the residences of Fazili in Humhama and arrested editor Fahad Shah in Soura.
“The search teams have seized incriminating evidence, including material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment,” the official said.
The official said Fazili’s article, titled ‘The shackles of slavery will break’, is “highly provocative, seditious and intended to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, and written with the purpose of abetting the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism”. It also “promoted and propagated the false narrative, which is essential to sustain secessionist-cum-terrorist campaign aimed at breaking the territorial integrity of India. The article has used prescriptive language with instructional intent, encouraging secessionist elements to carry out terror activities,” the official said. The official said the repeated reference to freedom and terror outfits’ rhetoric make it amply clear that the article is not merely propaganda.
“Rather, it is articulation of Pakistan ISI and the vision of its sponsored terrorist secessionist networks.” The official said the central government paid Fazili ₹30,000 per month for five years till March 2021 through the Maulana Azad National Fellowship so that he can sustain himself and complete his PhD in the department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the university.
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
Himachal assembly polls: Kangra turns battleground for BJP, AAP; Cong lays low
Kangra, the nerve centre of Himachal Pradesh politics and the largest district in the state, has turned into a battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Admi Party, while the faction ridden main rival party - Congress is still lying low. This will be the party's national president JP Nadda second visit to poll bound state within a month after his four-day tour from April 9-12. BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap has refuted any assertion over threat to the party.
