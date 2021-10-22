Sidhu calls Capt architect of 3 farm laws, ex-CM hits back

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday hit out at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, calling him the “architect” of the three central farm laws.

Sidhu took the dig two days after Capt Amarinder announced his plans to set up a political party and have a pre-poll alliance with the BJP if the farmers’ issue was resolved.

“The Architect of 3 Black Laws… Who brought Ambani to Punjab’s Kisani… Who destroyed Punjab’s Farmers, Small traders and Labour for benefitting 1-2 Big Corporates!! (sic)” the PPCC chief tweeted with an old video clip of Capt Amarinder as the chief minister talking about inviting private companies to the state.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for the past 10 months against the three farm laws enacted by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Responding to Sidhu’s remarks, Capt Amarinder called him a fraud and cheat for trying to pass off an old diversification initiative as being linked with the farm laws. “What a fraud and cheat you are @sherryontopp! You’re trying to pass off my 15-year-old crop diversification initiative as connected with #FarmLaws, against which I’m still fighting and with which I’ve linked my own political future!” he was quoted as saying by his media adviser Raveen Thukral in a series of tweets.

The former CM said that Sidhu was clueless about Punjab and its farmers’ interests and clearly did not understand diversification, adding,“…yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens!” He also questioned the timing of the Punjab Congress chief’s tweet as the Punjab government is going all out to promote its ‘Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit’, asking him if he was opposed to that (summit) too. The investors’ meet is scheduled to be held in Ludhiana next week.