Sidhu rallies: Party events can’t be held without state chief’s knowledge, says Warring

Chandigarh: A day after several party leaders sought action against former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for holding individual rallies, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said that party programmes in the Congress are held in consultation with the state unit chiefs.

“There cannot be one programme here and another one there. This should not happen. But I am a large-hearted person and do not feel insecure unlike some other people who are big but have a small heart,” Warring said in response to a question from the media regarding the rallies held by Sidhu without consulting the state leadership.

The state Congress chief said there is no objection if someone works to strengthen the party, but if someone brings on his stage people who worked against the Congress and they then abuse party leaders, it is objectionable. “If such things are done, there will be action,” he said. He later also said that no one should be a spoilsport for the party.

During the meetings held by newly appointed Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav on Tuesday with the state unit leaders, the issue of Sidhu’s rallies was raised by several of those present. Citing digs taken by Sidhu and others at party leaders at rallies, they stressed the need to maintain discipline in the state unit. Yadav held meetings with block presidents, Parliament coordinators and PCC office-bearers, and other leaders on Wednesday.

Warring, Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Randeep Singh and Gurkirat Singh were among those present.