Sikh body in MP files PIL to ban ‘Emergency’, high court to hear case on Monday

Blurb: Reportedly, the release of the film has been postponed as it is yet to get clearance from the CBFC In a recent development, the release of the film has been postponed as it is yet to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6. (HT File)

A Sikh body in Jabalpur has filed a plea at the Madhya Pradesh high court seeking directions to ban the release of Kangana Ranaut starrer “Emergency” claiming that the movie infringes fundamental rights of the Sikh community. The high court will hear the case today.

The body has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court claiming that the movie is detrimental to the interest of society, the petitioner’s counsel, senior advocate NS Ruprah, said.

“The petition will be heard before a division bench on September 2. The body, in its petition, has sought that the movie should not be released, as it infringes the fundamental rights of the Sikh community,” he added.

On August 30, Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, had said that her film was yet to get clearance from the censor board for release.

In a recent development, the release of the film has been postponed as it is yet to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6.

In a video message posted on X, the actor claimed that she and the CBFC members had received threats, and she was being pressurised not to show the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the former prime minister, by her security guards.

BJP leader and former state minister Harindrajeet Singh Baboo questioned whether the movie was aimed at dividing the country.

“Kangana Ranaut is now an elected member of Parliament. Members of the Sikh community in her constituency had also voted for her. She should be sensible,” he said.