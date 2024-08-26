Sikh delegation objects to installation of KCF chief Panjwar’s portrait

A delegation of Sikh leaders on Monday met Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and urged him to review his decision directing Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to put up a portrait of slain militant leader Parmjit Singh Panjwar in Central Sikh Museum located in the Golden Temple Complex. A memorandum has been handed over to the head of the highest Sikh temporal seat in this connection (HT File)

Citing that activities of Panjwar remained controversial in the community, the delegation comprising Rajasthan-based Sikh leader Tejinderpal Singh Timma, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Upkar Singh Sandhu, former All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) senior leader Swaran Singh Khalsa, handed over a memorandum to the head of the highest Sikh temporal seat.

On July 13 this year, Giani Raghbir Singh asked the gurdwara body to put up portraits of slain Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Panjwar and pro-Khalistan leader Gajinder Singh, who recently died in Pakistan, at the Golden Temple museum.

Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Panjwar was assassinated by unknown assailants in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 6, 2023.

In the memo, signed by former senior leaders of the AISSF Bhagwan Singh, Prof Kulbir Singh, and Ranjit Singh Rana, the Sikh leaders hailed the move of installing a portrait of Nijjar and Gajinder Singh, but they said the installation of a portrait of Panjwar would not be acceptable.

“Panjwar played a key role in the assassination of the then AISSF general secretary Harminder Singh Sandhu and other leaders. He ensured boycott of 1992 assembly elections in Punjab paving the way for massacre of Sikhs”, they added.

Notably, Sikh hardliners are divided over this issue. A section of them supports Panjwar and criticises Sandhu’s role during militancy.