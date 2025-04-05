Sikh organisations object to pride parade plan in Amritsar

Sikh organisations on Saturday strongly objected to the pride parade being organised by the LGBTQ community at the Rose Garden locality in Amritsar on April 27 under the name of ‘Pride Parade 2025’. Sikh organisations on Saturday strongly objected to the pride parade being organised by the LGBTQ community at the Rose Garden locality in Amritsar on April 27 under the name of ‘Pride Parade 2025’. (REUTERS File photo)

Ridham Chadha, organiser, said, “We started organising such parades in 2019. This is the fourth parade. One parade has already been organised at Chandigarh. We planned to organise it in Punjab and we chose Amritsar to hold it. Nearly 1,000 community members are attending it”.

As the video clip of the parade went viral over social media, it drew harsh reaction from the members of the Sikh community, who raised objections to it citing religious sanctity of the city. “This kind of activity is being organised under deep-rooted conspiracy. Amritsar city is a sacred city founded by Guru Sahib, where the holiest Sikh shrine Sri Darbar Sahib is situated. This kind of activity cannot be tolerated. The police administration should take notice and impose a ban on it,” said a local Sikh leader, Paramjit Singh Akali.

He said all the Sikh groups should meet the police commissioner in this regard on Sunday to raise the demand in writing. “Attempt is being made through this parade to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab. Promotion of LGBTQ culture is not acceptable in Punjab,” he added.