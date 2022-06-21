Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan to mark Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

A group of 420 Sikh pilgrims, including 266 sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on June 29.

Office-bearers of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board accorded a warm welcome to the Indian pilgrims as they entered Pakistan.

The pilgrims will also visit and pay obeisance at Guru Nanak’s birth place in Nankana Sahib, followed by Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib at Mandi Chuhar Kana in Sheikhupura and Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, said SGPC member Gurmeet Singh Booh, who is leading the group. The group will return to India on June 30.