Sikh prisoners: SGPC to launch protest from Sept 12

Published on Sep 03, 2022 01:57 AM IST

The SGPC has decided to launch a large mass movement with the support of Sikh organisations and individuals to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners and said the struggle in this regard will start from September 12

SGPC to launch protest from September 12 to push for release of Sikh prisoners, says SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
SGPC to launch protest from September 12 to push for release of Sikh prisoners, says SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday decided to launch a large mass movement with the support of Sikh organisations and individuals to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners and said the struggle in this regard will start from September 12.

In the meeting of all SGPC members held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, important resolutions were passed regarding the release of Sikh prisoners and the struggle will be taken forward, stated the resolution. The SGPC members expressed deep concern over the government apathy on the issue of Sikh prisoners and suggested to start a mass movement in future.

In his address on this occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami while sharing details about the work done by SGPC in the past for the release of Sikh prisoners, strongly condemned the “stubborn attitude” of successive governments and presented resolutions regarding the future struggle as per the suggestions of the members present. These resolutions were unanimously passed by the SGPC members.

In a resolution presented by Dhami, it was approved that on September 12, protests will be organised by SGPC outside the offices of deputy commissioners in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. During this protest, the SGPC members will protest against the governments’ attitude by wearing black robes and chains. Along with this, a signature campaign will also be launched to start a mass movement, under which, forms will be given to Sangat to fill at historical Sikh shrines, main places in cities, towns and villages. As per the resolution, counters will be set up by placing flex boards regarding release of Sikh prisoners at important places of the cities, where commuting people will be able to participate in the signature campaign. As the next phase of this protest, all members of SGPC will jointly submit the signed forms and memorandum to the Governor of Punjab.

In the meeting, a decision was made to hold meetings with retired Sikh judges, senior lawyers and scholars of Panth to take their opinion for the release of Sikh prisoners, so that the support of experts can be obtained for legal proceedings and communication with the governments.

Moreover, in the meeting of SGPC members, it was also announced to deal with full power against the petition filed by an individual in the Supreme Court regarding minority status to communities on the basis of the states. A commitment was expressed to take swift action on this petition from legal and all other aspects. In the resolution passed in this regard, an appeal was made to the Government of India to strengthen the side of the minority communities against this petition which attacks the rights of minorities and to represent them legally.

During the gathering, the attacks on religious principles and places of worship were also condemned and the vandalism of a Church near Tarn Taran was termed as unfortunate.

Saturday, September 03, 2022
