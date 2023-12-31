Sikh woman in Canada arrested on charges of murder: Report

A 28-year-old Indian-origin Sikh woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of another woman with a familial relationship in Canada’s British Columbia province, according to a media report. Preety Teena Kaur Panesar was arrested on December 19, a day after the police in the Delta County of the British Columbia province discovered the body of the victim, CTV News Vancouver reported.

"Preety Teena Kaur Panesar has been charged with one count of first-degree murder," the Delta police department was quoted as saying in the report last week.

Authorities initially described the circumstances as “suspicious,” but later said they had “conclusively determined” that the deceased was the victim of a homicide.

The Delta police did not publicly share the victim’s name, age or any other identifying details about her except that she has an unspecified familial relationship with the suspect.

They also said that they won’t be releasing any further details about the accused or the victim in consideration of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.