Sikhs protest school’s order over turban, kirpan in Bareilly
Bareilly : Members of the Sikh community on Thursday protested a school management’s alleged order asking students not to wear a turban or carry “kirpan” (a ceremonial dagger).
They alleged that children were told to quit the school on failing to follow the order. The protesters reached St Francis School in Bareilly on Thursday morning and sought the removal of its principal. City magistrate Rajiv Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters. He summoned principal Anne Rose to his office.
District magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said both parties were called and heard. The school management said there has been some misunderstanding and apologised for it, he said, adding the issue has been resolved.
Earlier in the day, former president of Model Town Gurdwara Committee Malik Singh Kalra said a schoolteacher on Wednesday told students during a prayer meeting that all children should be seen in the same uniform and those who come wearing a turban, carry “kirpan” or “kada” (steel bracelet) should stop doing so from Thursday.
No student could protest in front of the teacher but in the evening informed their parents, Kalra said, adding that resentment started growing and gurdwara committees in the area announced to hold a protest on Thursday morning.
Fearing that children could be harassed in school due to the protest, their parents did not come out openly against the order but those protesting condemned it, terming it a restriction on their religious freedom.
St Francis School is located near Delapeer in the city and provides education up to Class 12.
Mann blames Akali, Cong govts of patronising gangsters, drug peddlers
Chandigarh : A day after the state police shot dead two gangsters wanted in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Punjab will be soon free from gangsters and drug peddlers. Complimenting the Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) for successfully accomplishing the operation, Mann said his government will not let anyone to disturb peace in the state.
Muktsar police to question Bishnoi in 2020 murder case
The Muktsar police on Thursday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the “mastermind” in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing, in a murder case of Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu, who was shot dead by four armed attackers at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway on October 22, 2020. He was produced in a Hoshiarpur court amid tight security. After securing Bishnoi's transit remand, police brought him to Muktsar.
Moose Wala killing: SIT closes in on 6th shooter, says it has ‘strong leads’
Faridkot : A day after Punjab Police shot dead two men allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, the special investigation team claimed they have got strong leads about the sixth shooter, who was part of the shooters' Haryana module. Haryana module led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi. While Mannu and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa were part of the Punjab module.
Harsimrat questions absence of representatives from Punjab in MSP panel
Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the NDA government had discriminated against Punjab by keepings its farmers, government and agricultural experts out of the committee on Minimum Support Price and even changed the aim and intentions of the panel which would lead to further discontentment. Sandhwan said that without Punjab, there can never be any discussion on any aspect of agriculture.
Punjab guv writes to CM, seeks report on scholarship for SC students
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit sent a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the National Commission for Scheduled Caste said that around two-lakh students dropped out of college due to non-payment of dues under a scholarship scheme. “If it is correct, it would be a most reprehensible violation of constitutional rights of SC students and grave injustice to them,” the governor wrote.
