Sim-swap fraud: Retd PWD official loses 3.6 lakh, 1 arrested

A 25-year-old was arrested for duping a retired government official of ₹3.65 lakh with fraudulent transactions by changing his SIM card and taking unauthorised access to his net banking. After a few days, Dhani went to a bank to withdraw money, where he came to know that someone had made a fraudulent transaction of ₹ 3.65 lakh. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Rakesh Yadav of Maloya, who along with his father, runs a grocery shop from his house in Maloya.

Complainant Ram Dhani of Maloya told police that he had retired from PWD, Chandigarh and he did not get his pension in the bank account so he took the help of the accused, as he used to buy grocery items from his shop.

The accused told him that he would help him start his retirement pension and asked him for papers, a bank passbook and his mobile phone. After some time, the accused returned his bank passbook and mobile phone to him. The next day, he found that his mobile SIM number was not working due to which he issued a duplicate SIM card of his number.

After a few days, Dhani went to a bank to withdraw money, where he came to know that someone had made a fraudulent transaction of ₹3.65 lakh.

A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-17 cyber crime police station on Monday.