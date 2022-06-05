Single-use plastic banned in Punjab from July

The Punjab government on Sunday announced to impose a ban on single-use plastic in the state from July.

During a virtual event to mark the World Environment Day, 2022, Rahul Tewari, secretary, science, technology and environment announced the state government’s decision.

He said that ban on single-use plastic will be imposed from July onwards to make Punjab greener and healthier.

Announcing to set up 55 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the state, the secretary said that these ultra-modern plants will reduce water pollution level to a certain extent and the treated water can be used for cultivation and other allied activities.

“The state government has started online monitoring of industrial units by installing meters as well as online monitoring stations to check water and air pollution level,” Tiwari said.

To institutionalise Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab state environment award for outstanding contribution towards environment protection, he said that this award will recognise the outstanding work done by the individuals and organisations for the preservation of natural resources.