Sippy Sidhu murder: Accused Kalyani Singh sent to judicial custody
A Chandigarh court on Tuesday sent Kalyani Singh, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer, Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, in 2015 to 14-day judicial custody.
Also read: Sippy murder case: Kalyani questioned in front of forensic psychologist
Kalyani was presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, before the court after her two-day extended custody ended on Tuesday. The CBI did not seek further custody.
Kalyani, 36, the daughter of the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court Justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15 after she was found “evasive and deceptive” in her responses to the CBI during the probe.
The CBI claimed that it had found strong evidence of her presence at the Sector-27 park where 34-year-old Sippy was shot dead on September 20, 2015.
His family had been accusing Kalyani, Sippy’s former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder. The family had been attributing the murder to the refusal of a marriage proposal.
The CBI registered the first information report (FIR) on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration under Sections 302 (murder)/120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act in April 13, 2016. Earlier, the case was investigated by Chandigarh Police.
During the custody, CBI had also taken the help of a forensic psychologist from Hyderabad as it found her responses “deceptive”.
She was taken to the office of Sippy’s law firm in Mohali and some other crucial places, including the Sector-27 park where the murder took place, it is learnt.
