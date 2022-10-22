Sippy Sidhu’s kin write to CJI over bail to Kalyani

The family of slain national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, has written to the Chief Justice of India over the bail granted to Kalyani Singh, an accused in his murder.

In a press conference held in Mohali, the family gave out a copy of the letter in which Sidhu’s mother, Deepinder Kaur, claimed that the high court judge who granted bail to Kalyani Singh should not have dealt with the case as he was a colleague of her mother, justice Sabina, at the Himachal Pradesh high court.

“We were shocked how Kalyani was able to get bail within three months of her arrest,” she said, terming the judgment “biased and factually wrong”.

Arrested on June 15, Kalyani was granted bail on September 13 by the high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur, while observing that “prima facie (the CBI has) chosen to ill indulge in taking the services of tutored and planted witnesses merely for solving the crime”.

The bail was granted a day after CBI submitted chargesheet against Kalyani in a CBI court in Chandigarh, specifying her role.

Sippy was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015.

The family claimed that the bail was granted in a “very hurried manner” and “without seeing the new chargesheet” filed by CBI. In the letter, they have said that Kalyani will try to “influence, threaten, desist or win over material witnesses and tamper with evidence”.

Similar letters have been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, to the Union home and law ministers, the chief justices of the Himachal Pradesh high court and the Punjab and Haryana high court, and the governors of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.