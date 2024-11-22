Sirsa man, minor son open fire at school van driver in road rage incident

A man and his son have been arrested for opening fire at four persons in a road rage incident at Nagrana Thehad village of Sirsa district on Thursday. A man and his son have been arrested for opening fire at four persons in a road rage incident at Nagrana Thehad village of Sirsa district on Thursday. (Representational image)

Four persons, including the driver of a private school van and his nephew (a student), sustained injuries in the incident.

Those injured are Gurjeet Singh, bus driver, his nephew and two others. The condition of Gurjeet is said to be critical, and he is undergoing treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Hisar’s Agroha, while others are undergoing treatment at the Sirsa civil hospital. The injured were first rushed to the civil hospital in Sirsa from where they were referred to Agroha.

Deputy superintendent of police (city) Adarsh Deep Singh said that the incident occurred around 8.15 am on Thursday when Gurjeet Singh of Nagrana Thehad village was driving the van of a private school.

“Some persons, including a father-son duo, had parked their tractor and car in front of the van and they did not give way despite multiple horns blown by Gurjeet Singh. When the driver along with his nephew, who was travelling in the school van came out, the accused father-son duo along with some others opened fire at them. The driver received a bullet injury, while his nephew and others received pellet injuries. There were eight students travelling in the van when the incident occurred. A few hours after the incident, we arrested the accused and his juvenile son for firing at the driver and others. The main accused will be produced before the court and we will seek his custody, and the juvenile will be sent to a safe house,” the DSP added. An FIR has been registered.

The DSP said both the driver and the accused had old enmity over road rage and that the issue was settled after a compromise took place and the reason behind today’s incident is yet to be ascertained.

“After firing at the van driver, the father and son tried to escape in their car when they were nabbed by the police. We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. The accused’s juvenile son was carrying his grandfather’s licenced revolver,” the DSP added.

An eyewitness said he saw the father-son duo firing shots at the school van driver after parking their vehicles ahead of the van.

“The main accused parked his tractor, and his juvenile son stopped his car in front of the school van. People gathered in large numbers when the father-son duo fired shots at them in which four persons, the driver, his nephew and two persons from their extended family, were injured,” he said.