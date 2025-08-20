Sister detained for murder of 14-year-old in Ganderbal

Two days after a 14-year-old girl was found murdered in a field in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, her elder sister has been detained for the murder, police said. Two days after a 14-year-old girl was found murdered in a field in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, her elder sister has been detained for the murder, police said. (Representational image)

As per the police, the girl killed her sister in a “fit of rage” after a “minor” altercation. Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested the 17-year-old girl for the murder of the Class-7 student after the two siblings entered into an altercation over some “minor” issue, said Khalil Poswal, senior superintendent of police, Ganderbal. She has been shifted to a juvenile observation facility in Srinagar.

Poswal said that the two sisters had gone to their field and an adjacent field in Sehpora in Ganderbal to recover their mother’s lost watch when the altercation took place. After the incident , the elder sister, after coming home, wrongly told parents and police that they were kidnapped by some individuals and she managed to escape from their clutches.

“The elder sister said a lot of things which were not matching with facts. After a sustained interrogation, she admitted that there was an altercation with her younger sister and they punched each other in a fit of rage,” said Poswal

Thereafter, the elder sister allegedly hit the younger girl on her head with a wooden stick. “When the younger sister lost consciousness, the elder one again hit her on head due to which her head opened up and she died,” Poswal said.

The SSP said that the temperaments of both the kids were “high”. “There was a scuffle on a minor altercation. In a fit of rage the elder sister hit the younger one with a stick and killed her fearing she might tell the parents,” he stated.

The dead body of the girl, a Class-7 student, was recovered in the morning on Sunday, immediately after she went missing, from a grassy land near a road at Sehpora Batpora in Ganderbal. The recovery of the dead body had prompted anger and protests in the area after the elder sister had claimed that some individuals tried to abduct them.

The SSP said that the initial story that the two girls were kidnapped outside their home and one of them was killed was not adding up.

“The road and the location from which the dead body was recovered, there is CCTV and there is also CCTV at the girls’ home. The abduction place shown by the elder girl was not matching as it was locked,” he said.

The SSP said that they recovered the blood stained clothes of the elder sister from her cousin’s home which she had changed after the murder. “Interestingly, plucked hair strands of the elder sister were also recovered from the deceased’s hands. Forensics will provide us with a detailed report after examination,” he said.

Poswal said that the girl tried to circumvent the police investigation by naming an individual. “When we checked his tower location, we found he was not in the area for two days,” he said.

Police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) after filing a case under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS). Forensics teams have taken the samples of the girl which have been dispatched to Chandigarh and other labs for analysis.

The police have called in help from their colleagues in Srinagar and are also analysed the video footages of the in and around the area.

The SSP said that the elder sister had then hidden the wooden stick in the bushes near the murder site.

“We have recovered the stick on her disclosure in front of a magistrate which had blood stains,” he said.

He said that only one person- the elder sister- is involved in the killing. “At no stage did we examine any evidence in isolation. Forensics experts and magistrate were there, along with videography of the process, and also parents were also there,” he said.