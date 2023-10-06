: The Kangra police on Thursday formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough probe into the pro-Khalistan graffiti found scribbled on the outer wall of a government office in Dharamshala. SIT to probe pro-Khalistan graffiti outside govt office’s wall in Dharamshala . (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Days ahead of the Cricket World Cup fixture, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the outer wall of a government office in Dharamshala. The graffiti was painted on the boundary wall of jal shakti department late on Tuesday.

Keeping in view of security issues during the forthcoming international cricket matches at International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala and gravity of offence, an SIT has been formed to conduct a probe, said the order issued by the superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri .

The seven-member SIT will be headed by the Himachal Pradesh police service officer RP Jaswal.

The SIT shall conduct the investigation expeditiously and will put sustained efforts to work out the crime. However, the in-charge SIT will ensure to inform undersigned about each and every development in the case on a daily basis, states the order.

The Dharamshala police on Wednesday had registered a case under Himachal Pradesh Open Place (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act-1985 and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 at Police Station Dharamshala after pro-Khalistan slogan was found written on the boundary wall of jal shakti department’s Circle Office.

Police, after scanning the CCTV footage installed in the area, found that two people were involved in committing the offence and they were being identified.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, the state police have deployed five additional patrolling teams besides activating intelligence in Dharamshala and Mcleodganj.

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu has directed to maintain intensified vigil and surveillance throughout the district.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!