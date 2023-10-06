News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIT to probe pro-Khalistan graffiti outside govt office’s wall in Dharamshala

SIT to probe pro-Khalistan graffiti outside govt office’s wall in Dharamshala

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 06, 2023 06:02 AM IST

Days ahead of the Cricket World Cup fixture, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the outer wall of a government office in Dharamshala

: The Kangra police on Thursday formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough probe into the pro-Khalistan graffiti found scribbled on the outer wall of a government office in Dharamshala.

SIT to probe pro-Khalistan graffiti outside govt office’s wall in Dharamshala . (ANI Photo) (ANI)
SIT to probe pro-Khalistan graffiti outside govt office’s wall in Dharamshala . (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Days ahead of the Cricket World Cup fixture, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the outer wall of a government office in Dharamshala. The graffiti was painted on the boundary wall of jal shakti department late on Tuesday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Keeping in view of security issues during the forthcoming international cricket matches at International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala and gravity of offence, an SIT has been formed to conduct a probe, said the order issued by the superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri .

The seven-member SIT will be headed by the Himachal Pradesh police service officer RP Jaswal.

The SIT shall conduct the investigation expeditiously and will put sustained efforts to work out the crime. However, the in-charge SIT will ensure to inform undersigned about each and every development in the case on a daily basis, states the order.

The Dharamshala police on Wednesday had registered a case under Himachal Pradesh Open Place (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act-1985 and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 at Police Station Dharamshala after pro-Khalistan slogan was found written on the boundary wall of jal shakti department’s Circle Office.

Police, after scanning the CCTV footage installed in the area, found that two people were involved in committing the offence and they were being identified.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, the state police have deployed five additional patrolling teams besides activating intelligence in Dharamshala and Mcleodganj.

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu has directed to maintain intensified vigil and surveillance throughout the district.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out