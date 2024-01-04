Situation normalising day after petrol pumps in Punjab see panic buying

The situation was normalising at petrol pumps on Wednesday in Punjab where fuel supplies were being replenished with fresh stocks, a day after people resorted to panic buying amid truckers’ strike. Representational image. (REUTERS)

On Tuesday, long queues of motorists were witnessed at many places in Punjab and a few parts of Haryana over fears that stocks would run dry soon in the wake of truckers’ strike against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Later in the evening, authorities in some Punjab districts said the truckers had called off their strike and urged people not to resort to panic buying.

Secretary general of the Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Rajesh Kumar, said, “The situation is normalising now and by evening supplies from depots to all fuel pumps should reach as before. Already, fuel supplies from the depots have started reaching several filling stations.” He said no long queues like Tuesday were being witnessed at petrol pumps on Wednesday in the state.

The administration in various districts took proactive measures and also tried to resolve things at the local level, which has helped the situation return to normalcy, he said. On Tuesday evening, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said the decision to invoke the new hit-and-run cases-related penal provision, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

In Haryana, too no long queues were being seen at petrol pumps, unlike yesterday when people in some parts of the state, including Panchkula and Ambala, had rushed to fuel pumps.

The truckers were protesting the new law which has strict provisions in hit-and-run cases. Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of ₹7 lakh.