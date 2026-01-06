Six barrels of fuel being transported illegally seized in Pulwama

Police on Monday seized six barrels of illegal fuel consignment in Pulwama. A case under Sections 303(2) and 287 of the BNS has been registered at Litter police station and investigation has been taken up, the police said, (HT Representative)

Police said its sleuths in Pulwama successfully seized an illegal fuel consignment during a routine checking operation. “A police party intercepted a vehicle (load carrier) at Litter on suspicion. During checking, the vehicle was found carrying six barrels of an inflammable substance, apparently petrol/diesel, which was being transported illegally without any valid authorisation or permit. Given the highly hazardous nature of the material and the serious risk it posed to public safety, the police immediately seized the vehicle along with the barrels,” it said in a statement.

He said a case under Sections 303(2) and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Litter police station and investigation has been taken up, the police said.

“Efforts are underway to trace the source of the fuel, its intended destination, and to identify the involvement of other persons, if any,” the statement said.

One held for duping man of ₹5L

Police in Shopian has arrested a con man for duping an individual by falsely promising to secure the release of his brother from police custody at Zainapora police station.

A spokesman said that Shopian police station received a complaint on January 4 through WhatsApp from Asif Ahmad Parrah of Humhuna, Zainapora. The complainant alleged that a person, identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat of Mundoora, Tral, fraudulently took ₹5,40,000 from him by falsely assuring the release of his brother from police custody.

“The complainant’s brother Umer Maqbool had been arrested in connection with FIR under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.Taking advantage of the situation, the accused falsely claimed to be a government employee and asserted that he had sufficient influence to arrange the release of the complainant’s brother. On this false pretext, he cheated the complainant and fraudulently obtained the said amount,” the spokesman said, adding that taking cognizance of the complaint, Shopian police station registered e-FIR under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“During the course of investigation, ₹1.50 lakh has been recovered so far from the accused. The accused has been taken into custody, and efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount. Further investigation into the case is in progress. People are advised to remain vigilant and stay away from individuals who make false claims of influence or promise illegal favours. Any such attempts should be promptly reported to the nearest police station,” police spokesman said.