Six booked for assaulting Hotelier in Zirakpur

A 20-year-old Abohar resident on Tuesday was allegedly assaulted by six men inside a hotel on Baltana-Shimla road in the wee hours. The victim was rushed to a local community health centre where he is undergoing treatment.

The victim, identified as Akash Gandhi who runs Ginni hotel, was allegedly thrashed by another hotelier identified as Jatt along with his accomplices Dharampal, Monu, Aman, Mohit and Sunny.

The victim was admitted to community health centre, Dhakoli, as he suffered multiple injuries on his back, head, arms and legs.

Gandhi said that Jatt, who runs another hotel near his hotel, sought a room for his friends to drink as it was the birthday of Jatt’s wife.

“Since Jatt’s hotel Sangam was full, he along with his friends came to my hotel to drink. While I was sitting outside my hotel around 3 am, they called me inside the room. When I went there, they took my phone and forced me to undress. When I refused, they hit me with baseball bats and sticks after removing my clothes. I somehow managed to flee”, the victim said.

Police reached the spot early morning after being informed and recorded the statement of the accused.

According to the police, the accused had an old enmity with the victim.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras following which police have booked the accused under sections 452(trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian penal Code (IPC) at Zirakpur police station.