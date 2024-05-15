 Six booked for assaulting Hotelier in Zirakpur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Six booked for assaulting Hotelier in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur
May 15, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The victim, identified as Akash Gandhi who runs Ginni hotel, was allegedly thrashed by another hotelier identified as Jatt along with his accomplices Dharampal, Monu, Aman, Mohit and Sunny

A 20-year-old Abohar resident on Tuesday was allegedly assaulted by six men inside a hotel on Baltana-Shimla road in the wee hours.

The victim was rushed to a local community health centre where he is undergoing treatment. (iStock)
The victim was rushed to a local community health centre where he is undergoing treatment. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Akash Gandhi who runs Ginni hotel, was allegedly thrashed by another hotelier identified as Jatt along with his accomplices Dharampal, Monu, Aman, Mohit and Sunny.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The victim was admitted to community health centre, Dhakoli, as he suffered multiple injuries on his back, head, arms and legs.

Gandhi said that Jatt, who runs another hotel near his hotel, sought a room for his friends to drink as it was the birthday of Jatt’s wife.

“Since Jatt’s hotel Sangam was full, he along with his friends came to my hotel to drink. While I was sitting outside my hotel around 3 am, they called me inside the room. When I went there, they took my phone and forced me to undress. When I refused, they hit me with baseball bats and sticks after removing my clothes. I somehow managed to flee”, the victim said.

The victim was rushed to a local community health centre where he is undergoing treatment.

Police reached the spot early morning after being informed and recorded the statement of the accused.

According to the police, the accused had an old enmity with the victim.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras following which police have booked the accused under sections 452(trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian penal Code (IPC) at Zirakpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Six booked for assaulting Hotelier in Zirakpur

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On