Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six booked for thrashing ASI in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Six booked for thrashing ASI in Haryana’s Fatehabad

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 10:51 PM IST

ASI Harjeet Singh said the incident took place when a man identified as Sandeep, who was working at a store in Fatehabad lodged a complaint that his two uncles – Mintu and Shintu, had snatched his phone and abused him

The city police registered a case under sections 147, 149, 186, 323, 332 and 353 of IPC against Shintu, Mintu and four others and started an investigation into the matter.
The city police registered a case under sections 147, 149, 186, 323, 332 and 353 of IPC against Shintu, Mintu and four others and started an investigation into the matter.
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Fatehabad police was allegedly thrashed by six people, who also tore his uniform at the city police station on Friday night.

ASI Harjeet Singh said the incident took place when a man identified as Sandeep, who was working at a store in Fatehabad lodged a complaint that his two uncles – Mintu and Shintu, had snatched his phone and abused him.

“The police lodged an FIR against the duo under sections 34 and 379-A of the IPC. Then, the accused came to the police station at around 11 pm on Friday, they pressured us to lodge a cross-complaint alleging a threat to life from Sandeep. When I asked them about the snatched phone, the duo and their four known aides started thrashing me and tore my uniform,” the ASI added.

The city police registered a case under sections 147, 149, 186, 323, 332 and 353 of IPC against Shintu, Mintu and four others and started an investigation into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out